Unleashing the Future: AI Meets Biology to Transform Medicine

At the AI Impact Summit, Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw emphasized the groundbreaking potential of merging biological intelligence with artificial intelligence. This fusion could lead to revolutionary advances in predictive healthcare, regenerative science, and lifespan management.

Mazumdar-Shaw explained how AI could excel where biology alone is limited, offering deeper insights into living systems. She likened biological systems to distributed data centers, which process information efficiently with minimal energy compared to AI systems that require significant power.

The Biocon Chairperson envisaged AI as a catalyst in transforming healthcare from hospital-centric models to predictive community care. She stressed the importance of generational learning embedded in DNA and highlighted India's advantage due to its open digital infrastructure, positioning the country as a leader in this transformative convergence.

(With inputs from agencies.)