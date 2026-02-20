Left Menu

Unleashing the Future: AI Meets Biology to Transform Medicine

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw highlights the potential of AI merging with biology to revolutionize medicine. Speaking at the AI Impact Summit, she described how AI can enhance predictive healthcare, regenerative science, and lifespan management by outpacing traditional biological methods and reducing energy consumption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2026 13:52 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 13:52 IST
Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw
  • Country:
  • India

At the AI Impact Summit, Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw emphasized the groundbreaking potential of merging biological intelligence with artificial intelligence. This fusion could lead to revolutionary advances in predictive healthcare, regenerative science, and lifespan management.

Mazumdar-Shaw explained how AI could excel where biology alone is limited, offering deeper insights into living systems. She likened biological systems to distributed data centers, which process information efficiently with minimal energy compared to AI systems that require significant power.

The Biocon Chairperson envisaged AI as a catalyst in transforming healthcare from hospital-centric models to predictive community care. She stressed the importance of generational learning embedded in DNA and highlighted India's advantage due to its open digital infrastructure, positioning the country as a leader in this transformative convergence.

