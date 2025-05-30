MultiChoice and COSOMA Launch Anti-Piracy Crackdown to Protect Malawi’s Creatives

In a significant step toward safeguarding the creative industry and cracking down on intellectual property violations, MultiChoice Africa has successfully partnered with the Copyright Society of Malawi (COSOMA) and the Malawi Police Service to launch an anti-piracy initiative in Malawi. This landmark collaboration culminated in a four-day training and enforcement operation in Lilongwe, setting the stage for a robust national campaign against content piracy.

A Collaborative Drive to Protect Creative Rights

From 20 to 23 May 2025, a comprehensive anti-piracy training session was conducted in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe, drawing 21 participants. The attendees included law enforcement officers from the Malawi Police Service, prosecutors, and representatives from the Ministry of Justice. The training, designed to build capacity among legal and enforcement professionals, delved into the nuances of modern piracy, particularly the increasing threat posed by illegal internet streaming platforms.

Topics addressed included the identification of different piracy formats, strategic enforcement methods, understanding local and international legal frameworks, and the deployment of intelligence-led operations. The event marked a milestone as Malawi’s first structured national response aimed at combatting piracy in the digital era.

Immediate Action: Raiding a Streaming Piracy Ring

The training was not just theoretical—it delivered tangible results. On 21 May 2025, just one day after the session commenced, a decisive enforcement operation was executed in Lilongwe. Guided by intelligence and methodologies shared during the workshop, officers from the Malawi Police Service, with backing from COSOMA, targeted an illegal internet streaming hub.

Two suspects were apprehended during the operation, and hundreds of pirated streaming devices and equipment were confiscated. These devices had been facilitating the unauthorized distribution of television content to consumers, depriving legitimate broadcasters, content producers, and government coffers of crucial revenue.

Frikkie Jonker, MultiChoice Group Africa Anti-Piracy Director, hailed the success:

“This raid is a testament to what can be achieved through strong partnerships and dedicated training. We are proud of the collaboration with the Malawi Police Service and COSOMA and commend them for their swift action and commitment to enforcement.”

Streaming Piracy: A Growing Threat with Dangerous Consequences

While streaming piracy may appear harmless to some, its consequences are far-reaching and severe. Piracy undermines the entire entertainment value chain—from scriptwriters, actors, and producers, to broadcasters and vendors. It siphons funds that should go to content creators and public institutions through taxation, weakening the creative economy and national development initiatives.

Moreover, pirate streaming services frequently expose users to cyber threats, including malware, spyware, and phishing scams. Users often unknowingly compromise personal data and financial information, making piracy not only illegal but also unsafe. There are also no quality controls or service guarantees on pirated platforms, adding further risk to consumers.

Rachael Kabango, Assistant Licensing Officer at COSOMA, emphasized the legal repercussions under Malawian law:

“According to the Copyright Act Section 113 subsection 4(B), any person who has in their possession any machinery or other devices intended for producing infringing copies commits an offense. Offenders are liable to a fine of MWK 10,000,000 and imprisonment for four years. For a continuing offense, there is an additional fine of MWK 50,000 for each day the offense continues.”

A Strategic Path Forward

The recent operation in Lilongwe represents only the beginning of a long-term campaign. MultiChoice and COSOMA aim to expand their efforts by replicating similar training and enforcement actions across other regions of Malawi. The goal is to build a nationwide enforcement network equipped to detect, deter, and dismantle piracy operations.

The initiative is part of MultiChoice’s broader commitment to content protection across Africa. The company continues to work with regional authorities, regulatory bodies, and international partners to preserve the value of Africa’s creative industries.

Jonker reiterated MultiChoice’s vision:

“This is the first of many efforts to come in Malawi, and we look forward to supporting more initiatives that strengthen content protection and uphold the rule of law.”

Building a Sustainable Entertainment Ecosystem

Beyond enforcement, the campaign aims to educate the public on the value of intellectual property and the risks associated with piracy. By promoting lawful content consumption and supporting local artists and creators, stakeholders hope to build a more vibrant and sustainable entertainment ecosystem in Malawi.

The success of the training and operation highlights the power of strategic collaboration and the critical role of capacity-building in the fight against piracy. With continued support and investment, Malawi is poised to become a model for anti-piracy enforcement in the region.

As digital content continues to shape economies and cultural identities, initiatives like these ensure that artists and creators receive their due reward—and that the public enjoys content legally, securely, and ethically.