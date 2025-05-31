Left Menu

Trump Declares End to 'Mr. Nice Guy' Strategy in US-China Trade Row

US President Donald Trump intensified trade tensions with China by abandoning his 'Mr. Nice Guy' approach, accusing China of violating trade agreements. Despite recent tariff adjustments and talks with President Xi Jinping, Trump announced potential new measures amidst escalating confrontations over advanced technology access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 31-05-2025 01:30 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 01:30 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

US President Donald Trump sharply intensified trade disputes with China on Friday, declaring he would no longer be the 'Mr. Nice Guy' on trade matters. His remarks came in light of accusations that Beijing broke an agreement with Washington, though specifics of the said deal were not immediately clear.

Trump expressed his stance via a social media post where he claimed China's actions violated previous accords. The President's rhetoric marks a significant shift from his earlier optimism when both countries had previously reduced tariffs during a 90-day negotiation window aimed at resolving disparities.

The ongoing tensions between two of the world's largest economies underscore the challenging landscape of global trade. As talks face hurdles, the US administration has also moved to revoke visas for Chinese students, further exacerbating bilateral ties. The financial markets have responded with volatility amid Trump's unpredictable negotiation tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

