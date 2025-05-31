Left Menu

Tragic Landslide Strikes Kedarnath Highway: One Dead, Five Injured

A landslide on the Kedarnath National Highway in Rudraprayag resulted in the death of a 38-year-old driver and injuries to five others. The affected vehicle carried devotees from Chhattisgarh. Rescue operations were swiftly carried out, and the injured were hospitalized, with two sustaining serious injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rudraprayag | Updated: 31-05-2025 08:20 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 08:20 IST
A deadly landslide on the Kedarnath National Highway in Rudraprayag district claimed the life of a man and left five others injured on Friday.

The victims, traveling from Chhattisgarh, were in a vehicle that got crushed near Kund, close to Guptkashi. Emergency response teams quickly arrived at the scene to initiate rescue and relief efforts.

Among the injured, identified as individuals aged between 19 and 25 from Chhattisgarh's Durg district, two suffered serious injuries while the others sustained minor wounds. The deceased was identified as the vehicle's driver, Rajesh Singh Rawat, hailing from Lambgaon in Tehri Garhwal district.

