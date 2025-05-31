Pioneering Partnerships: Inaugural Global Summit Charts New Course for Sustainable Infrastructure

The inaugural Global Business Summit on Belt and Road Infrastructure Investment officially kicked off in Jakarta, featuring collaborations among major international and local stakeholders. Co-hosted by the Indonesian government and the United Nations Global Compact, the summit underscored the significance of sustainable infrastructure to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

UN Under-Secretary-General Li Junhua stressed the need for low-carbon and accessible infrastructure. Executive Director Sanda Ojiambo outlined strategic priorities such as decarbonization, circular economies, and community engagement. Xiamen Airlines Chairman Zhao Dong highlighted the 'Air Silk Road' initiative's contributions to connectivity.

The summit's outcomes included the release of a report on transitioning finance for traditional industries and initiatives in energy, health, and more. A landmark statement affirmed infrastructure investment as a global public good, emphasizing sustainable development and partnerships across sectors, setting a standard for future global cooperation in infrastructure projects.