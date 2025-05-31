Left Menu

Pioneering Partnerships: Inaugural Global Summit Charts New Course for Sustainable Infrastructure

The Inaugural Global Business Summit on Belt and Road Infrastructure Investment, held in Jakarta, emphasized sustainable development goals through public-private partnerships. Key outcomes included the launch of a transition finance report and several sector initiatives, with a unified commitment to responsible infrastructure investment and multi-stakeholder collaboration for sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 31-05-2025 10:37 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 10:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

The inaugural Global Business Summit on Belt and Road Infrastructure Investment officially kicked off in Jakarta, featuring collaborations among major international and local stakeholders. Co-hosted by the Indonesian government and the United Nations Global Compact, the summit underscored the significance of sustainable infrastructure to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

UN Under-Secretary-General Li Junhua stressed the need for low-carbon and accessible infrastructure. Executive Director Sanda Ojiambo outlined strategic priorities such as decarbonization, circular economies, and community engagement. Xiamen Airlines Chairman Zhao Dong highlighted the 'Air Silk Road' initiative's contributions to connectivity.

The summit's outcomes included the release of a report on transitioning finance for traditional industries and initiatives in energy, health, and more. A landmark statement affirmed infrastructure investment as a global public good, emphasizing sustainable development and partnerships across sectors, setting a standard for future global cooperation in infrastructure projects.

