Nisus Finance Unveils Strong FY25 Financial Results and Strategic GCC Expansion

Nisus Finance Services Co Limited, a prominent investment management company specialized in urban infrastructure and structured finance, has announced its audited financial results for the second half and full fiscal year of 2025. Key financial indicators showcased significant growth, with total income reaching Rs 67.30 Cr, a year-over-year increase of 56.37%.

According to Chairman and Managing Director Amit Goenka, FY25 has been transformative, incorporating strategic expansions into the GCC region and establishing a presence in the Dubai International Financial Centre. The firm marked its GCC engagement with two major residential acquisitions in Dubai, adding USD 55 million to its AUM.

Nisus Finance's strategy of enhancing offshore capabilities and fostering global partnerships underpins its growth narrative. These efforts, combined with strong governance and a focus on high-value fund management, promise a robust trajectory for the company as it aims to tap into emerging opportunities across various geographies.