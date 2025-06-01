A tragic event unfolded in Russia's Bryansk region, as a train derailment, reportedly caused by the collapse of a road bridge, led to at least seven fatalities and the hospitalization of 30 individuals. Authorities attribute the incident to 'illegal interference' in transport operations.

The train's locomotive and multiple cars derailed, with Russian Railways identifying the collapse of a span structure on a bridge as the culprits. The situation is dire, especially as two children are among those in the hospital. Governor Alexander Bogomaz highlighted that one youth is in serious condition.

Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations deployed around 180 personnel to rescue operations. Although Russia's Baza Telegram channel speculated the bridge may have been blown up, this claim lacks evidence and remains unverified. Global attention remains on this border-straddling region, emphasizing the broader conflict's impact.