Toyota Kirloskar's Robust Sales Surge: A 22% Leap in May

Toyota Kirloskar Motor announced a remarkable 22% rise in sales compared to last year, delivering 30,864 units in May. This surge in performance underscores the company's strong market presence.

Domestic wholesales to dealers reached 29,280 units, with an additional 1,584 units exported. This impressive feat demonstrates the brand's growing influence.

Varinder Wadhwa, Vice President of Sales-Service-Used Car Business, expressed optimism about future market sentiment, particularly in rural and semi-urban regions. TKM plans to leverage its extensive product lineup and innovative campaigns to sustain its growth trajectory.