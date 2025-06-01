Toyota Kirloskar's Robust Sales Surge: A 22% Leap in May
Toyota Kirloskar Motor reported a significant 22% year-on-year increase in sales, with 30,864 units sold in May. Domestic wholesales reached 29,280 units, while exports accounted for 1,584 units. The company aims to sustain growth, leveraging a diverse product range and strategic campaigns amid favorable monsoon forecasts.
Toyota Kirloskar Motor announced a remarkable 22% rise in sales compared to last year, delivering 30,864 units in May. This surge in performance underscores the company's strong market presence.
Domestic wholesales to dealers reached 29,280 units, with an additional 1,584 units exported. This impressive feat demonstrates the brand's growing influence.
Varinder Wadhwa, Vice President of Sales-Service-Used Car Business, expressed optimism about future market sentiment, particularly in rural and semi-urban regions. TKM plans to leverage its extensive product lineup and innovative campaigns to sustain its growth trajectory.
