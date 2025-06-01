British Airways Soars High With India-UK Expansion Strategy

British Airways, a longstanding player in the aviation sector with over a century of service in India, is ramping up its presence. The airline is strategically increasing its flight routes and frequencies, capitalizing on the burgeoning India-UK free trade agreement to boost cargo opportunities, according to Chairman and CEO Sean Doyle.

Currently operating 56 weekly flights from five key Indian cities, British Airways is set to introduce first-class seats on the Mumbai-London route after a five-year hiatus. Doyle notes immense growth potential in India, highlighting the increasing travel demand fueled by a burgeoning middle class.

Besides passenger services, the airline is eyeing increased cargo exports under the FTA. Despite potential tariff uncertainties, Doyle remains optimistic about expanded market opportunities, emphasizing post-pandemic growth that has seen the airline exceeding its pre-coronavirus capacity in India with plans for further expansion.