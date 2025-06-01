Left Menu

Mahindra & Mahindra's Impressive Sales Surge in May

Mahindra & Mahindra reported a 17% year-on-year increase in total sales for May, reaching 84,110 units. The utility vehicles segment saw a 21% growth, while tractor sales also rose. The advancement of the Southwest monsoon and improved agricultural policies are expected to boost future demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 14:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mahindra & Mahindra, a leading player in the automotive sector, announced a remarkable 17% increase in total sales for May, totaling 84,110 units. The utility vehicles segment experienced substantial growth, with domestic sales reaching 52,431 units – a 21% rise compared to the same month last year.

In the company's tractor division, domestic sales climbed to 38,914 units, up from 35,237 units in May 2024. This trend continued in the combined domestic and export market, where sales hit 40,643 units, significantly surpassing last year's figure of 37,109 units.

The looming advance of the above-normal Southwest monsoon, coupled with government policies such as the approval of an MSP hike for kharif crops, should boost farmer confidence and potentially increase tractor demand, according to Veejay Nakra, President of M&M's Farm Equipment Business.

