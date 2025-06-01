Left Menu

VinFast Revvs Up for Entry into India's Electric Vehicle Market

VinFast, a subsidiary of Vietnam's Vingroup, plans to enter the Indian electric vehicle market with its VF7 and VF6 models. The company aims to produce up to 150,000 EVs annually and plans to hire 3,500 local employees by 2030. It will soon open bookings and set up robust infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hanoi | Updated: 01-06-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 15:47 IST
VinFast Revvs Up for Entry into India's Electric Vehicle Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Vietnam

VinFast, the electric vehicle arm of Vietnam's Vingroup, is poised to enter the Indian market with its VF7 and VF6 models. According to a company spokesperson, bookings for the much-anticipated vehicles will open this month.

The company's strategy includes producing 150,000 EVs annually in India and exporting to markets in the Middle East and Africa. This move is supported by investments reaching USD 2 billion by 2030, with an initial USD 500 million already spent on a plant in Tamil Nadu.

VinFast is also focused on creating up to 3,500 jobs by the end of the decade, further establishing its footprint by setting up charging infrastructure and a network of dealers and service locations across the country.

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025