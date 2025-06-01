JSW MG Motor India Sees Significant Rise in Vehicle Dispatches

JSW MG Motor India has reported a significant 40% year-on-year growth in vehicle dispatches, reaching a total of 6,304 units as of May 2024.

This increase contrasts with the company's wholesales figure of 4,510 units during the same period.

The upswing in numbers comes after JSW Group and SAIC Motor, a global entity in over 100 countries, formed a joint venture named JSW MG Motor India Pvt Ltd in 2023.