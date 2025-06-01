Left Menu

JSW MG Motor India Sees Significant Rise in Vehicle Dispatches

JSW MG Motor India has announced a 40% increase in vehicle dispatches to dealers, totaling 6,304 units. In May 2024, the company's wholesales were at 4,510 units. This growth follows the 2023 joint venture formation between JSW Group and SAIC Motor, which boasts a presence in over 100 countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 15:49 IST
JSW MG Motor India Sees Significant Rise in Vehicle Dispatches
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

JSW MG Motor India has reported a significant 40% year-on-year growth in vehicle dispatches, reaching a total of 6,304 units as of May 2024.

This increase contrasts with the company's wholesales figure of 4,510 units during the same period.

The upswing in numbers comes after JSW Group and SAIC Motor, a global entity in over 100 countries, formed a joint venture named JSW MG Motor India Pvt Ltd in 2023.

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025