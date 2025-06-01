JSW MG Motor India Sees Significant Rise in Vehicle Dispatches
JSW MG Motor India has announced a 40% increase in vehicle dispatches to dealers, totaling 6,304 units. In May 2024, the company's wholesales were at 4,510 units. This growth follows the 2023 joint venture formation between JSW Group and SAIC Motor, which boasts a presence in over 100 countries.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 15:49 IST
- Country:
- India
JSW MG Motor India has reported a significant 40% year-on-year growth in vehicle dispatches, reaching a total of 6,304 units as of May 2024.
This increase contrasts with the company's wholesales figure of 4,510 units during the same period.
The upswing in numbers comes after JSW Group and SAIC Motor, a global entity in over 100 countries, formed a joint venture named JSW MG Motor India Pvt Ltd in 2023.
Advertisement