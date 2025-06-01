Air India Recalibrates Aircraft Maintenance Amid Turkiye Developments

Air India's wide-body planes will soon see a shift in maintenance location, moving from Turkey's Turkish Technic to other Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) entities. This strategic move emerges following recent geopolitical developments involving Turkiye that have influenced the airline's operational recalibration.

The geopolitical backdrop includes Turkiye's support of Pakistan and its condemnation of India's operations against terror camps. This prompted the revocation of security clearance for Turkish company Celebi Airport Services India by aviation security watchdog, BCAS, citing national security concerns.

In response to this, Air India CEO Campbell Wilson stated the necessity to adjust, considering national sentiments and global business operations. While some aircraft may still require overseas MRO services, the airline plans to diversify its maintenance efforts to regions including the Middle East, South East Asia, and the US.