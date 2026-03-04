Explosion and Sinking of Russian LNG Tanker Sparks Controversy in Mediterranean

A Russian-flagged liquefied natural gas tanker erupted in flames and sank in the Mediterranean Sea off the Libyan coast, sparking accusations from Russia of a Ukrainian drone attack.

The Libyan Maritime Authority reported sudden explosions on the Arctic Metagaz, which led to a massive fire. The tanker carrying 61,000 tons of LNG ultimately sank between Libya and Malta. Fortunately, all 30 crew members were rescued.

Russia's Transport Ministry claims the vessel was hit by Ukrainian sea drones. Previous reports have also claimed Kyiv executed attacks from the Libyan coast, though no confirmation has been made by Ukrainian officials regarding this instance. The tanker was under Western sanctions, suspected of being part of Russia's shadow fleet.

