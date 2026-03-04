Mystery Murders in Jharkhand: Two Women Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances
In Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, police discovered two women's bodies: a young woman, possibly murdered and burned, and an elderly woman, with a slit throat. The young woman's identity remains unknown while the older woman, Subhashini Nayak, supported herself selling forest products. Investigations into both cases are ongoing.
- Country:
- India
In a chilling discovery, police in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district have found the bodies of two women under mysterious conditions. The first case involves a young woman, around 22 years old, whose partially-burnt remains were found in a forest area within the Potka block. With her face severely burnt, the police are yet to ascertain her identity. A liquor bottle found nearby suggests possible foul play, possibly linked to an affair.
The second body, belonging to an elderly woman named Subhashini Nayak, was recovered from a paddy field in Kakikapur village. Her throat had been slit. Nayak, who eked out a living by selling twigs and leaves, was well-known in the community. Inquiries into whether her murder was connected to witchcraft allegations have not been confirmed by police.
Both bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations. The investigations are still in the early stages, and police are refraining from making any definitive connections between these two tragic incidents, though they are being treated with urgency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
