Decarbonising Steel: India's Path to Greener Industry

India is taking significant steps to decarbonise its steel sector in line with the country's climate goals, expressed by NISST director, Paramjeet Singh, at a conference in Jalna, Maharashtra.

The conference, themed on the role of decarbonisation in green steel production, was a joint effort by several industry associations, focusing on building a sustainable and competitive steel industry.

Industry leaders emphasised the need for a strategic framework supporting green steel certification and highlighted ongoing challenges such as high power tariffs that must be addressed for sustainable advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)