Decarbonising Steel: India's Path to Greener Industry
India's government is focusing on decarbonising the steel sector to align with climate commitments. The National Institute of Secondary Steel Technology aims to create a competitive and sustainable industry. A conference highlighted the importance of green steel production, green certification, and addressing power tariffs for the sector's growth.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalna | Updated: 01-06-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 20:23 IST
- Country:
- India
India is taking significant steps to decarbonise its steel sector in line with the country's climate goals, expressed by NISST director, Paramjeet Singh, at a conference in Jalna, Maharashtra.
The conference, themed on the role of decarbonisation in green steel production, was a joint effort by several industry associations, focusing on building a sustainable and competitive steel industry.
Industry leaders emphasised the need for a strategic framework supporting green steel certification and highlighted ongoing challenges such as high power tariffs that must be addressed for sustainable advancement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement