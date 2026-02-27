U.S. Approves $280 Million Radar Sale to Jordan
The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of Ku Band Multi-Function Radio Frequency System Radars and related equipment to Jordan, priced at approximately $280 million. RTX Missile Defense Technologies is the primary contractor for this sale.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2026 01:06 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 01:06 IST
The U.S. State Department announced on Thursday its approval of a potential $280 million sale of Ku Band Multi-Function Radio Frequency System Radars to Jordan.
The extensive deal includes related equipment and aligns with efforts to fortify defense relations between the two nations.
RTX Missile Defense Technologies, a recognized leader in defense systems, has been designated as the primary contractor, marking a significant step in international defense collaboration.
(With inputs from agencies.)