U.S. Approves $280 Million Radar Sale to Jordan

The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of Ku Band Multi-Function Radio Frequency System Radars and related equipment to Jordan, priced at approximately $280 million. RTX Missile Defense Technologies is the primary contractor for this sale.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2026 01:06 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 01:06 IST
The U.S. State Department announced on Thursday its approval of a potential $280 million sale of Ku Band Multi-Function Radio Frequency System Radars to Jordan.

The extensive deal includes related equipment and aligns with efforts to fortify defense relations between the two nations.

RTX Missile Defense Technologies, a recognized leader in defense systems, has been designated as the primary contractor, marking a significant step in international defense collaboration.

