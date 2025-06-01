IndiGo Expands Global Reach with Massive Airbus A350-900 Aircraft Order
IndiGo, India's largest airline, announced a firm order for 30 additional wide-body A350-900 planes, doubling its previous order with Airbus. Aimed at international expansion, IndiGo plans to become a global carrier by 2030, increasing its fleet and enhancing partnerships to serve Europe and North America.
IndiGo, the country's largest airline, announced on Sunday that it will place a firm order for an additional 30 Airbus A350-900 wide-body planes. This move is a significant step in the airline's long-term strategy for international expansion.
In April last year, IndiGo had already ordered 30 A350 aircraft with an option to purchase 70 more. At a recent briefing held in the national capital, CEO Pieter Elbers confirmed IndiGo is now firmly ordering 30 of these aircraft.
As part of its ambitious plan to become a global carrier by 2030, IndiGo has committed to receiving over 900 planes in the coming years, aiming for a fleet of more than 600 planes. The airline has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Airbus, doubling its wide-body order to 60 A350-900 aircraft, while expanding partnerships to offer enhanced connectivity to Europe and North America.
