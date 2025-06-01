Left Menu

IndiGo Expands Global Reach with Massive Airbus A350-900 Aircraft Order

IndiGo, India's largest airline, announced a firm order for 30 additional wide-body A350-900 planes, doubling its previous order with Airbus. Aimed at international expansion, IndiGo plans to become a global carrier by 2030, increasing its fleet and enhancing partnerships to serve Europe and North America.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 21:12 IST
IndiGo Expands Global Reach with Massive Airbus A350-900 Aircraft Order
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

IndiGo, the country's largest airline, announced on Sunday that it will place a firm order for an additional 30 Airbus A350-900 wide-body planes. This move is a significant step in the airline's long-term strategy for international expansion.

In April last year, IndiGo had already ordered 30 A350 aircraft with an option to purchase 70 more. At a recent briefing held in the national capital, CEO Pieter Elbers confirmed IndiGo is now firmly ordering 30 of these aircraft.

As part of its ambitious plan to become a global carrier by 2030, IndiGo has committed to receiving over 900 planes in the coming years, aiming for a fleet of more than 600 planes. The airline has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Airbus, doubling its wide-body order to 60 A350-900 aircraft, while expanding partnerships to offer enhanced connectivity to Europe and North America.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025