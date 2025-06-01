Ukraine's Covert Drone Strikes Target Russian Air Bases
Ukraine executed drone attacks on Russian air bases without prior notification to the U.S., according to a Ukrainian official. The SBU confirmed responsibility for targeting four bases, affecting 41 warplanes. Russia's Defense Ministry reported fires at two bases, which have since been extinguished.
A senior Ukrainian official confirmed to Reuters that Ukraine did not inform the United States beforehand about the drone strikes it executed on Russian air bases. This revelation highlights a significant covert military action by Ukraine.
The Ukrainian Security Service, known as the SBU, took responsibility for attacking four air bases. According to a security official, these attacks impacted a total of 41 Russian warplanes, marking a critical strike in the ongoing conflict.
In response, Russia's Defence Ministry announced that aircraft at two of the bases ignited. However, they reported that the fires had been successfully extinguished, mitigating the potential for further escalation.
