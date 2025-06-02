BRO Restores Sikkim's Lifeline: Stranded Tourists to be Evacuated

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has successfully restored road connectivity to Lachung in Mangan district, Sikkim, allowing for the evacuation of hundreds of stranded tourists. The operation will begin on Monday, authorities have announced.

Teams from the BRO cleared landslides, repaired damaged road stretches, and fixed a significant breach near the Phidang suspension bridge. This has enabled one-way vehicular movement toward Lachung, crucial for evacuating approximately 1,500 tourists trapped in the region due to severe weather conditions.

Incessant heavy rains, exceeding 130mm, and a sudden cloudburst on May 30 wreaked havoc in North Sikkim, leaving vital routes to tourist destinations like Lachen and Lachung heavily damaged. The disaster resulted in landslides, bridge damages, and breaches along key roads, making these areas inaccessible.

