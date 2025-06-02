Airlines Navigate Turbulent Skies Amid Economic Pressures and Delivery Delays

Global airlines have revised their 2025 profit forecasts, citing trade tensions and delays in jetliner deliveries as key obstacles. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) expects global airlines to earn a combined profit of $36 billion this year, reduced from a previous forecast of $36.6 billion.

Despite the downward revision, airline profits are anticipated to increase from $32.4 billion last year, spurred by lower oil prices and record passenger numbers. However, economic uncertainties and delivery delays have hindered the industry's growth plans. IATA Director General Willie Walsh highlighted the challenges of thin profit margins at a recent meeting in New Delhi.

Delays in aircraft deliveries are driving up operational costs as airlines keep older jets in service, and Trump's tariffs are impacting discretionary spending, prompting consumers to delay travel. With total expenses forecasted to reach $913 billion in 2025, the industry faces pressure to meet increasing demand and manage costs effectively.