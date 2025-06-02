Left Menu

Embraer's Expanding Horizons: Targeting India's Aviation Market

Embraer is eyeing vast opportunities in India across commercial, business, military aircraft, and eVTOL segments, according to CEO Francisco Gomes Neto. The company plans to enhance its footprint by engaging with airlines like IndiGo and Air India, exploring local partnerships, and setting up a subsidiary to tap the burgeoning market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2025 11:02 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 11:02 IST
Embraer's Expanding Horizons: Targeting India's Aviation Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Embraer is poised to capture a significant share of India's flourishing aviation sector. According to CEO Francisco Gomes Neto, the Brazilian aerospace giant foresees substantial growth across various segments, including commercial, business, military aircraft, and eVTOLs. The company is keen to strengthen its foothold by collaborating with local carriers such as IndiGo and Air India.

To capitalize on these opportunities, Embraer has inaugurated a fully-owned subsidiary in India, headquartered in New Delhi. The firm is actively recruiting for key positions in government relations, communications, procurement, and sales in its expanded efforts to delve deeper into India's supply chain ecosystem.

Despite challenges like tariff uncertainties, Embraer remains optimistic about maintaining its revenue and profit guidance for 2025. The company is also exploring possibilities in the defense segment, with ongoing partnerships and interest in the potential of eVTOL aircraft to revolutionize urban mobility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025