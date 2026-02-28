Left Menu

Grave Concerns: Eastern Congo's Mass Grave Discovery Sparks Fear

Following the retreat of M23 rebels from Uvira, eastern Congo, locals fear disease from decomposing bodies found in mass graves. Authorities discovered 171 bodies, blamed on rebels, with evidences needing verification. Threats of disease and ongoing regional conflict amplify humanitarian concerns amid allegations against M23 and neighboring Rwanda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Goma | Updated: 28-02-2026 00:44 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 00:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Congo (Kinshasa)

Amid rising tensions, residents of Uvira, a city in eastern Congo, voiced fears on Friday of potential disease outbreaks following the discovery of 171 bodies in mass graves after the M23 rebels vacated the city.

The governor of South-Kivu province, Jean-Jacques Purusi, announced that the casualties were found in two separate locations outside the city and suggested that the rebels were responsible. However, the claims remain unverified as M23 has not yet commented.

With ongoing regional unrest, accusations from various entities complicate the situation with M23, highlighted as part of a larger conflict that has displaced over 7 million people, placing additional strain on humanitarian resources in the region.

