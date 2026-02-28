Grave Concerns: Eastern Congo's Mass Grave Discovery Sparks Fear

Amid rising tensions, residents of Uvira, a city in eastern Congo, voiced fears on Friday of potential disease outbreaks following the discovery of 171 bodies in mass graves after the M23 rebels vacated the city.

The governor of South-Kivu province, Jean-Jacques Purusi, announced that the casualties were found in two separate locations outside the city and suggested that the rebels were responsible. However, the claims remain unverified as M23 has not yet commented.

With ongoing regional unrest, accusations from various entities complicate the situation with M23, highlighted as part of a larger conflict that has displaced over 7 million people, placing additional strain on humanitarian resources in the region.