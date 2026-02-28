U.S. and Switzerland Strengthen Ties Against Illicit Finance

The U.S. Treasury Department announced plans on Friday to dispatch a senior official to Switzerland for discussions aimed at enhancing cooperation against illicit financial activities. This initiative follows the Swiss regulators' decision to shut down a private bank implicated in money laundering and violating sanctions imposed on Russia and Iran.

A Treasury spokesperson stated that the unnamed official is scheduled to engage with Swiss government representatives and private sector stakeholders on Monday and Tuesday. The purpose of the meetings is to focus on the priorities regarding U.S. and international sanctions and to strategize on minimizing threats linked to illegal financial operations.

This move underscores the ongoing international effort to tighten financial regulatory frameworks and promote transparency in global banking operations.

