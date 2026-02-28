Paving the Way: Uttarakhand's First Women's Sports College Takes Shape
Uttarakhand's inaugural women's sports college is under construction in Chamanya district with a budget of Rs 256 crore. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami oversees its development, ensuring high standards and timely completion. The college will offer advanced training and accommodation, empowering girls from rural and hilly areas.
In a significant development for Uttarakhand's education and sports sectors, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inspected the construction of the state's first women's sports college in Chamanya district on Friday. Valued at Rs 256 crore, the project aims to be a beacon for aspiring female athletes in the area.
During the visit to Lohaghat, Chief Minister Dhami emphasized the importance of maintaining high-quality standards and adherence to deadlines in the construction efforts. Reviewing the facilities, he examined plans for a football ground, astro-turf hockey field, and various other sports and recreational amenities, reinforcing his commitment to a world-class institution.
Accompanied by Union Minister of State Ajay Tamta, Dhami highlighted the college's mission to offer international-grade training and housing. He underscored its potential role as a transformative platform for rural girls, positioning it as a catalyst for progress and opportunity in Uttarakhand.
