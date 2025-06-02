Kings Infra Ventures Ltd. Reports Robust Financial Growth and Strategic Expansion

In a notable announcement on June 2nd, Kings Infra Ventures Ltd., a leader in sustainable aquaculture, revealed its audited financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. The company, listed on the BSE under 530215, showcased impressive financial growth with revenues climbing to Rs124.63 crore, marking a 37.56% increase from the previous fiscal year.

Key financial indicators reflected the company's robust health, with EBITDA soaring by 66.66% to Rs24.35 crore and Profit Before Tax rising by 67.58% to Rs17.73 crore. Meanwhile, Profit After Tax rose significantly by 69.24% to reach Rs13.15 crore, and Earnings Per Share increased by 64.22% to Rs5.37. These achievements underscore Kings Infra's strategic focus on high-value aquaculture operations and market expansions.

Significant board decisions were made during their meeting on May 30, 2025, including the approval of the year's audited financial results and key appointments for internal and secretarial audits. Strategically, Kings Infra expanded its shrimp farming capacity by over 50% through a lease-cum-revenue-sharing model, while making notable moves in AI-driven aquaculture and value-added seafood production.

