Hero MotoCorp Achieves Steady Growth with Strong May Sales and Key Market Expansion

Hero MotoCorp, the global leader in motorcycle and scooter manufacturing, reported impressive sales figures for May 2025, dispatching 508,000 units. This marks a year-on-year increase from 498,123 units in May 2024, reflecting a growth of 9,578 units. The company's strategic efforts are evident in the improved sales figures.

In detail, motorcycle sales saw a marginal year-on-year increase, rising from 471,186 to 475,164 units in May 2025. The scooter segment exhibited a more pronounced growth, with sales climbing by 5,600 units in the same period. Domestic sales also rose significantly, recording 488,997 units, a surge from the previous year's 479,450 units.

Exports showed a steady performance, increasing to 18,704 units from 18,673 units a year earlier, driven largely by strong retail performances in Bangladesh and Colombia. This growth underscores the rising global demand for Hero MotoCorp's products.

Investments in premium segments and strategic expansions of Premia outlets, now over 100 nationwide, are part of Hero MotoCorp's growth framework. With 500,000 Vahan registrations in May, the brand is solidifying its retail market presence, buoyed by new product launches.

VIDA, Hero's electric mobility unit, launched the 'Charging Simple Hai' campaign during the IPL season, promoting its accessible battery technology. VIDA's dispatch of 8,361 units and market share of 7.2% reflects ongoing progress, with a new product launch slated for July 1, 2025, promising further contributions to the electric vehicle market.

