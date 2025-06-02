Left Menu

Hero MotoCorp Achieves Steady Growth with Strong May Sales and Key Market Expansion

Hero MotoCorp, the leading motorcycle and scooter manufacturer, saw significant growth in May 2025, with 508,000 units dispatched, including increased domestic and export sales. The company continued gaining market share due to new product successes and expansion in key demographics, alongside VIDA's successful electric mobility campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-06-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 13:05 IST
Hero MotoCorp Achieves Steady Growth with Strong May Sales and Key Market Expansion
Hero Motocorp logo (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Hero MotoCorp, the global leader in motorcycle and scooter manufacturing, reported impressive sales figures for May 2025, dispatching 508,000 units. This marks a year-on-year increase from 498,123 units in May 2024, reflecting a growth of 9,578 units. The company's strategic efforts are evident in the improved sales figures.

In detail, motorcycle sales saw a marginal year-on-year increase, rising from 471,186 to 475,164 units in May 2025. The scooter segment exhibited a more pronounced growth, with sales climbing by 5,600 units in the same period. Domestic sales also rose significantly, recording 488,997 units, a surge from the previous year's 479,450 units.

Exports showed a steady performance, increasing to 18,704 units from 18,673 units a year earlier, driven largely by strong retail performances in Bangladesh and Colombia. This growth underscores the rising global demand for Hero MotoCorp's products.

Investments in premium segments and strategic expansions of Premia outlets, now over 100 nationwide, are part of Hero MotoCorp's growth framework. With 500,000 Vahan registrations in May, the brand is solidifying its retail market presence, buoyed by new product launches.

VIDA, Hero's electric mobility unit, launched the 'Charging Simple Hai' campaign during the IPL season, promoting its accessible battery technology. VIDA's dispatch of 8,361 units and market share of 7.2% reflects ongoing progress, with a new product launch slated for July 1, 2025, promising further contributions to the electric vehicle market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025