India Eyes Double-Digit Pharma Export Growth

India’s pharmaceutical sector is preparing for its next growth leap, with government and industry aligning under the Chintan Shivir series to accelerate exports and strengthen India’s position in high-value global markets.

At an Industry Interaction themed “Scaling up Pharma Exports”, officials and stakeholders reviewed export performance and charted strategies to move from volume-driven growth to value-led global leadership.

$30.47 Billion Exports, 9.4% Growth

India’s pharmaceutical exports reached USD 30.47 billion in FY 2024–25, marking a 9.4% increase over the previous year. The sector, currently valued at around USD 60 billion, is projected to grow to USD 130 billion by 2030.

India ranks third globally by volume, exporting medicines to over 200 countries, with more than 60% of exports destined for stringent regulatory markets.

United States: 34% of exports

Europe: 19% of exports

Industry participants indicated readiness to target double-digit export growth in 2026–27, provided regulatory and market access bottlenecks are addressed.

Regulatory Alignment and MSME Support

The inaugural session saw participation from the Department of Commerce, DGFT, CDSCO, state drug control authorities and industry representatives.

Discussions centred on:

Streamlining regulatory approvals

Reducing compliance and documentation burdens

Strengthening inspection preparedness

Supporting MSMEs navigating stringent global standards

The Commerce Secretary, in a video message, reiterated the Prime Minister’s vision of positioning India as a trusted global supplier of affordable, high-quality medicines.

Biopharma SHAKTI: ₹10,000 Crore Push

The interaction aligned closely with the Union Budget 2026–27 focus on biopharma and biologics as future growth drivers.

The proposed Biopharma SHAKTI initiative, with an outlay of ₹10,000 crore over five years, aims to:

Strengthen end-to-end capabilities in biologics and biosimilars

Reduce import dependence

Capture 5% of the global biopharmaceutical market

The roadmap includes:

Establishing three new NIPERs

Upgrading seven existing NIPERs

Developing over 1,000 accredited clinical trial sites

Expanding CDSCO’s scientific and technical capacity

These measures are expected to enable faster evaluation of complex products and enhance international confidence in India’s regulatory ecosystem.

From Commodity Supplier to Trusted Partner

Thematic sessions explored strategies for moving up the value chain. Discussions focused on strengthening manufacturing discipline, compliance readiness and innovation-led expansion.

Session themes included:

“Scaling Excellence through Entrepreneurial Journey”

“From Commodity Supplier to Trusted Global Partner”

“Vriddhi Ka Mantra – Growth Ka Yantra”

“Scale Up Mantra for Emerging Companies”

Industry leaders stressed the need to transition toward biologics, biosimilars and innovation-driven products while maintaining cost competitiveness and supply reliability.

Trade Opportunities in EU and US Markets

Exporters were briefed on emerging opportunities from ongoing trade engagements with the European Union and the United States.

The EU pharmaceuticals and medical devices market is valued at USD 572.3 billion, offering significant expansion potential. Enhanced bilateral trade arrangements with the US are expected to improve market access and pricing competitiveness.

PHARMEXCIL and iPHEX Outreach

The programme featured a presentation by the Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (PHARMEXCIL), including details of the upcoming 12th International Exhibition on Pharma and Healthcare Industry (iPHEX).

Around 200 exporters, primarily from western India, participated in the interaction.

Shift to Value-Driven Exports

The Ahmedabad deliberations reinforced a strategic shift from volume-driven exports toward high-value segments, underpinned by faster approvals, regulatory cooperation and innovation investment.

The Department of Commerce affirmed continued coordination with exporters, regulators and Indian Missions abroad to proactively address market challenges and sustain India’s upward export trajectory.

As global demand for affordable generics, biosimilars and complex formulations rises, India is positioning itself not only as the “pharmacy of the world” by scale — but as a trusted, innovation-driven partner in global healthcare.