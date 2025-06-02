Enzyme Office Spaces Expands with Major Vyapar Lease in Bengaluru
Enzyme Office Spaces has leased 90,000 square feet to Vyapar in Bengaluru, highlighting a growing demand for flexible office spaces. This transaction leaves 30,000 sq ft available at Enzyme's Sarjapura Road center. Enzyme is a major player with 32 centers across key Indian cities, offering competitive workspace solutions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-06-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 14:29 IST
Enzyme Office Spaces has leased a substantial 90,000 square feet of workspace to Vyapar in Bengaluru, underscoring a rising trend for flexible, dedicated office space solutions among digital-first companies.
The new leasing agreement at Enzyme's Sarjapura Road center results in around 30,000 square feet remaining available at the facility, reflecting a significant uptake in space demand.
In a strategic expansion, Enzyme continues to operate across major Indian cities such as Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Delhi-NCR. The company offers competitive workspace solutions ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 25,000 per desk.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Shivalik Group Ventures into Managed Office Space
Urban Vault Expands with New Bengaluru Office Space
BAT Sells Stake in ITC: Maintaining Strategic Ties Amid Financial Flexibility
BAT Divests Stake in ITC: Strategic Moves for Financial Flexibility
EU's New Climate Target: Flexibility Amid Controversy