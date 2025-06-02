Enzyme Office Spaces Expands with Major Vyapar Lease in Bengaluru

Enzyme Office Spaces has leased a substantial 90,000 square feet of workspace to Vyapar in Bengaluru, underscoring a rising trend for flexible, dedicated office space solutions among digital-first companies.

The new leasing agreement at Enzyme's Sarjapura Road center results in around 30,000 square feet remaining available at the facility, reflecting a significant uptake in space demand.

In a strategic expansion, Enzyme continues to operate across major Indian cities such as Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Delhi-NCR. The company offers competitive workspace solutions ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 25,000 per desk.