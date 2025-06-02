Left Menu

Enzyme Office Spaces Expands with Major Vyapar Lease in Bengaluru

Enzyme Office Spaces has leased 90,000 square feet to Vyapar in Bengaluru, highlighting a growing demand for flexible office spaces. This transaction leaves 30,000 sq ft available at Enzyme's Sarjapura Road center. Enzyme is a major player with 32 centers across key Indian cities, offering competitive workspace solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-06-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 14:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Enzyme Office Spaces has leased a substantial 90,000 square feet of workspace to Vyapar in Bengaluru, underscoring a rising trend for flexible, dedicated office space solutions among digital-first companies.

The new leasing agreement at Enzyme's Sarjapura Road center results in around 30,000 square feet remaining available at the facility, reflecting a significant uptake in space demand.

In a strategic expansion, Enzyme continues to operate across major Indian cities such as Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Delhi-NCR. The company offers competitive workspace solutions ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 25,000 per desk.

