Air India and Air Mauritius Strengthen Codeshare Agreement for Enhanced Connectivity

In a strategic move to enhance connectivity across the Indian Subcontinent and Africa, Air India and the national carrier of Mauritius, Air Mauritius, have expanded their existing codeshare partnership. The amplified agreement between the two airlines was officially signed on the sidelines of the 81st International Air Transport Association (IATA) Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in New Delhi. Present at the signing were Campbell Wilson, CEO and Managing Director of Air India, and Kishore Beegoo, Chairman of Air Mauritius.

The newly strengthened bilateral codeshare agreement will see Air India and Air Mauritius placing their designator codes on a total of 17 routes, spanning India, Mauritius, Reunion, South Africa, and Madagascar. Passengers will benefit from seamless travel, as Air India's 'AI' designator code will be used on Air Mauritius flights to cities such as Cape Town and Johannesburg in South Africa, and Antananarivo in Madagascar, facilitating a single-ticket experience with baggage checked through to the final destination.

Already codeshare partners on several routes, Air India and Air Mauritius will now extend their cooperation. Air Mauritius is set to place its 'MK' designator code on Air India flights from Mauritius to key Indian cities like Mumbai. This extended partnership is poised to multiply flight options for travelers between the two countries. With bookings commencing on July 1, 2025, through the official channels of both airlines and travel agents, the collaboration is expected to significantly boost travel opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)