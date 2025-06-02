Court Urges Swift Resolution in Business Disputes to Boost Economy

In a landmark judgment, a Delhi court has called attention to the damaging consequences of delayed judicial processes on India's economy, settling a commercial dispute 17 years in the making. Judge Monika Saroha, presiding over the case, highlighted the necessity for prompt resolutions in business disputes to uphold market confidence.

The case, initiated in April 2008 by a company seeking a refund of processing fees from Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd, was protracted due to procedural hurdles, including repeated adjournments and changes in legal representation. Despite these complexities, the court ruled the bank was entitled to retain the fee as per the original agreement.

The court underscored the extensive financial impact and logistical demands placed on both parties during the long-standing case. It urged for judicial system reforms to prevent prolonged litigation, stressing that immediate strategies are vital for safeguarding commercial interests and fostering economic development.

(With inputs from agencies.)