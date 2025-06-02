Left Menu

Continental Axes Truck and Bus Tyre Operations in Strategic Shift

Continental has announced the discontinuation of its truck and bus radial tyre business in India to realign its portfolio and focus on the profitable growth of its passenger and light truck tyre segment. This move includes shutting down a manufacturing line in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, and offering support to affected employees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 16:14 IST
Continental Axes Truck and Bus Tyre Operations in Strategic Shift
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Continental has decided to cease its truck and bus radial tyre operations in India immediately, aiming to focus on the more profitable passenger car and light truck tyre sector. This strategic move reflects the company's intent to strengthen its presence in the premium tyre segment amidst changing market dynamics.

As part of this restructuring, Continental will close its dedicated manufacturing line for the Truck and Bus Radial (TBR) tyres at the Modipuram plant in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. The company is committed to supporting affected employees with career counselling and severance options, including a voluntary retirement scheme.

The decision to exit the TBR segment follows an in-depth business review to enhance competitiveness in the Asia-Pacific region. Despite challenges, India remains a crucial market for Continental, which recorded 39.7 billion euros in sales in 2024 and employs nearly 1,90,000 people globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025