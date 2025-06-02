Continental Axes Truck and Bus Tyre Operations in Strategic Shift

Continental has decided to cease its truck and bus radial tyre operations in India immediately, aiming to focus on the more profitable passenger car and light truck tyre sector. This strategic move reflects the company's intent to strengthen its presence in the premium tyre segment amidst changing market dynamics.

As part of this restructuring, Continental will close its dedicated manufacturing line for the Truck and Bus Radial (TBR) tyres at the Modipuram plant in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. The company is committed to supporting affected employees with career counselling and severance options, including a voluntary retirement scheme.

The decision to exit the TBR segment follows an in-depth business review to enhance competitiveness in the Asia-Pacific region. Despite challenges, India remains a crucial market for Continental, which recorded 39.7 billion euros in sales in 2024 and employs nearly 1,90,000 people globally.

