Meerut Protest Sheds Light on Bangladesh's Minority Crisis

A protest in Meerut highlighted alleged atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh, urging action from the Indian government and UN. Protesters condemned the killings and demanded protection of human rights. Tensions in Bangladesh have affected India-Bangladesh relations, following the death of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 26-12-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 21:52 IST
Meerut Protest Sheds Light on Bangladesh's Minority Crisis
In Meerut, a protest staged on Friday drew attention to the alleged persecution of minorities in Bangladesh, with demonstrators demanding action against recent killings.

A multitude of protestors gathered in Madhavpuram, condemning the Bangladeshi government and holding an effigy burning to express their anger.

The protest called for intervention by the Indian government and the United Nations, stressing the need to protect human rights in Bangladesh amid ongoing unrest and political instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

