Meerut Protest Sheds Light on Bangladesh's Minority Crisis

In Meerut, a protest staged on Friday drew attention to the alleged persecution of minorities in Bangladesh, with demonstrators demanding action against recent killings.

A multitude of protestors gathered in Madhavpuram, condemning the Bangladeshi government and holding an effigy burning to express their anger.

The protest called for intervention by the Indian government and the United Nations, stressing the need to protect human rights in Bangladesh amid ongoing unrest and political instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)