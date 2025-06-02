IIM Lucknow and JK Organisation Host Prestigious Leadership Awards, Honouring India's Changemakers

NewsVoir New Delhi [India], June 2: Indian Institute of Management Lucknow jointly hosted the Lakshmipat Singhania National Leadership Awards Ceremony with JK Organisation, in the presence of Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Minister, as the Chief Guest, honouring some of India's most inspiring and transformational leaders. The event, instituted in memory of the visionary industrialist and philanthropist Late Lakshmipat Singhania, honoured some of the nation's most inspiring leaders who are shaping India's future through transformational initiatives.

The ceremony was graced by eminent dignitaries including Raghupati Singhania, Vice President, JK Organisation; Harshpati Singhania, Chairman & Managing Director, JK Paper Ltd; Vinita Singhania, Chairperson, JK Lakshmi Cement; Prof. (Dr.) M. P. Gupta, Director, IIM Lucknow; and N. K. Singh, Chairman of the Jury. In her keynote address, Smt. Sitharaman highlighted how India's journey towards becoming a developed nation is being accelerated by visionary leaders who tackle current challenges while laying the foundation for the future. "Whether it's driving scientific innovation, transforming governance, or uplifting communities, these leaders are catalysts of lasting change. She also commended institutions like IIM Lucknow for nurturing the next generation of ethical and resilient leaders."

Speaking at the event, Raghupati Singhania, Vice President, JK Organisation said, "It is a privilege to be part of this special occasion that celebrates exemplary leadership and nation-building. The Lakshmipat Singhania National Leadership Awards reflect the core values that JK Organisation has upheld for over a century--integrity, innovation, and social responsibility. Through our initiatives in education, healthcare, sanitation, and employment generation, we have consistently worked towards inclusive and sustainable development. Our operations, including those in Tamil Nadu, exemplify our commitment to creating technology-driven, community-focused impact. As we honour today's changemakers, we are reminded that responsible leadership can truly shape the future of our nation." Sharing his thoughts on the occasion, Harshpati Singhania, Chairman & Managing Director at JK Paper Ltd, said, "Instituting these awards has been a deeply meaningful endeavour--to honour those who exemplify purposeful leadership in shaping India's future. Over the years, I've had the privilege of witnessing how exceptional leadership, whether in business, community development, or science and technology, can transform lives and inspire generations. Today's awardees represent the very best of that spirit--visionaries who lead with integrity, innovation, and impact. IIM Lucknow and its governing board have played a pivotal role in nurturing such leadership, and I'm proud to see this legacy continue. My heartfelt congratulations to each honoree--your journeys reflect the promise and potential of a new India."

Addressing the gathering, Dr MP Gupta, Director, IIM Lucknow, said, "These awards are a reflection of the values we deeply uphold at IIM Lucknow--ethical leadership, visionary thinking, and a commitment to inclusive progress. Partnering with JK Organisation to honour such inspiring individuals reinforces our mission of shaping leaders who not only excel professionally but also contribute meaningfully to society. We take immense pride in celebrating changemakers who are redefining what leadership means in today's world." Awardees of the Lakshmipat Singhania-IIML National Leadership Awards 2025

Category Business * Leader: Venu Srinivasan, Chairman Emeritus of TVS Motor Company* Young Leader: Sahil Brua, Co-Founder & CEO, Delhivery

Category: Community Service & Social Upliftment * Leader: Kailash Chandra Agrawal, Founder, Narayan Seva Sansthan, Udaipur* Young Leader: Pallabi Ghosh, Founder, Impact and Dialogue Foundation

Category: Science & Technology * Leader: Dr Satheesh Chandra Shenoi, MoES Chair Professor/Scientist, Former Director, Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS)* Young Leader: Dr. Urbasi Sinha, Professor, Light and Matter Physics, Raman Research Institute Bangalore

Over the years, the Lakshmipat Singhania-IIML National Leadership Awards have emerged as a respected platform celebrating nation builders who lead with purpose. Through this initiative, JK Organisation and IIM Lucknow remain committed to honouring individuals who are shaping a better, more inclusive India. JK Organisation is one of India's most respected and diversified industrial conglomerates, with a rich legacy of over 125 years. Headquartered in India, the Group has a strong multinational footprint with manufacturing operations in countries such as Mexico, Indonesia, Romania, Belgium, Portugal, and the UAE. The Organisation's businesses span across key sectors including tyres, cement, paper, power transmission, sealing solutions, dairy products, and textiles, with exports to over 100 countries across six continents.

Built on a foundation of innovation, excellence, and social responsibility, JK Organisation is driven by a commitment to world-class manufacturing, sustainable practices, and cutting-edge research & development. With over 10,000 distributors and numerous retail and service centres, the Group enjoys strong brand recall and leadership in its respective markets. It operates with a strong focus on green technologies, energy conservation, and quality control, ensuring that every product aligns with global standards. Guided by the visionary leadership of its founding members--Lala Juggilal Singhania, Lala Kamlapat Singhania, and their successors--the Organisation continues to uphold core values of integrity, care for people, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. JK Organisation remains a dynamic and socially valued conglomerate, deeply rooted in nation-building and global progress.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)