Man tests positive for COVID-19 in Punjab's Ferozepur
A man who recently travelled to Uttar Pradesh has tested positive for COVID-19 here, officials said on Monday.
The man hails from Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan and is currently residing in the city here.
According to the officials, the man is a railway employee and has a recent travel history to Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh.
Ferozepur Chief Medical Officer Dr Rajwinder Kaur said the patient has been advised home isolation as a precautionary measure.
She underlined that there is no cause for panic and the health department is taking all necessary steps required at this stage.
Last week, a 25-year-old man who came from neighbouring Haryana's Gurugram to stay here with his parents tested positive for COVID-19.
