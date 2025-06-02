Left Menu

Man tests positive for COVID-19 in Punjab's Ferozepur

PTI | Ferozepur | Updated: 02-06-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 19:59 IST
A man who recently travelled to Uttar Pradesh has tested positive for COVID-19 here, officials said on Monday.

The man hails from Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan and is currently residing in the city here.

According to the officials, the man is a railway employee and has a recent travel history to Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh.

Ferozepur Chief Medical Officer Dr Rajwinder Kaur said the patient has been advised home isolation as a precautionary measure.

She underlined that there is no cause for panic and the health department is taking all necessary steps required at this stage.

Last week, a 25-year-old man who came from neighbouring Haryana's Gurugram to stay here with his parents tested positive for COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

