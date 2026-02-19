Uttar Pradesh Pioneers AI Revolution with Inclusive Vision
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath supports PM Narendra Modi's human-centric AI vision, emphasizing ethical, inclusive technology in Uttar Pradesh. Efforts include creating India's first AI city in Lucknow and AI-enabled university in Unnao. Initiatives aim to boost youth skills and agricultural productivity while ensuring transparent governance.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a human-centric artificial intelligence (AI) strategy, which was articulated at the India AI Impact Summit-2026 in Delhi. Modi's vision emphasizes ethical, inclusive, and democratic use of AI.
Adityanath highlighted his state's commitment to this vision by announcing the development of India's first AI city in Lucknow and a multidisciplinary AI-enabled university in Unnao. These initiatives are intended to make Uttar Pradesh a global hub for innovation and bolster the state's technological landscape.
Furthermore, over 10 lakh youth are being trained under the 'AI Pragya' initiative to enhance their competitive edge globally. AI-based solutions are improving agricultural productivity and governance transparency, aligning with India's sustainable AI future that supports all sections of society.
