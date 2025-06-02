Left Menu

Northern Army commander reviews security arrangements for Amarnath yatra; visits Chinar Corps

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 02-06-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 21:51 IST
Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Northern Command, on Monday reviewed the security measures for the annual Amarnath Yatra that is scheduled to begin next month.

The Army commander, Northern Command, also visited Chinar Corps and assessed the prevailing security situation in the valley and evaluated the operational preparedness of the Army.

''Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, #ArmyCdrNC, visited Chinar Corps to evaluate operational readiness and assess the current security environment. The Army Commander was briefed on the prevailing security situation and operational preparedness of the formation,'' the Army's Northern Command said in a post on X.

''Additionally, he reviewed security measures for the #AmarnathYatra to ensure its safe and seamless execution,'' the Northern Command said.

The yatra is scheduled to begin July 3.

It said the Army commander commended all ranks for their steadfast commitment, exceptional professionalism, and resilience in challenging conditions, while underscoring the need for sustained vigilance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

