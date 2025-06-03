Chinese chamber urges EU to reconsider measures on medical device sector

A Chinese commerce chamber has expressed disappointment and concern after the European Union backed a proposal to limit Chinese medical suppliers' participation in public contracts, urging the bloc to reconsider its decision.

The China Chamber of Commerce to the EU urged a reassessment of the "necessity and long-term implications of the approved restrictive measures" and said it will maintain open communication with all relevant EU stakeholders.

EU governments have backed a European Commission proposal to place limits on Chinese medical device suppliers' bidding on public contracts after finding EU companies were not given fair access to China's public tenders, EU diplomats said on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)