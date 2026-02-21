Youth Congress Protest at AI Summit Sparks Controversy

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has sharply criticized a protest held by the Youth Congress at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi, describing it as 'a form of sedition'.

The protest, which occurred on Friday, involved Indian Youth Congress workers staging a 'shirtless' demonstration at Bharat Mandapam, the summit's venue. Demonstrators chanted slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the India-US trade deal, holding t-shirts emblazoned with their messages.

Shinde claimed the protest, which coincided with the presence of international delegates, tarnished the image of both the Congress party and the nation. He condemned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly attempting to defame the country abroad, amidst growing India's global reputation under PM Modi's leadership.