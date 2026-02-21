Left Menu

Youth Congress Protest at AI Summit Sparks Controversy

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde criticized the Youth Congress protest at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi, labeling it as a form of sedition. Protestors displayed slogans against PM Modi and the India-US trade deal, allegedly harming India's reputation during a global event attended by international delegates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-02-2026 23:39 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 23:39 IST
Youth Congress Protest at AI Summit Sparks Controversy
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has sharply criticized a protest held by the Youth Congress at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi, describing it as 'a form of sedition'.

The protest, which occurred on Friday, involved Indian Youth Congress workers staging a 'shirtless' demonstration at Bharat Mandapam, the summit's venue. Demonstrators chanted slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the India-US trade deal, holding t-shirts emblazoned with their messages.

Shinde claimed the protest, which coincided with the presence of international delegates, tarnished the image of both the Congress party and the nation. He condemned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly attempting to defame the country abroad, amidst growing India's global reputation under PM Modi's leadership.

TRENDING

1
Political Turmoil in Lyon: Tribute March for Activist Amplifies Tensions

Political Turmoil in Lyon: Tribute March for Activist Amplifies Tensions

 France
2
JPMorgan's Bold Move: Closing Trump's Accounts Amid Political Turmoil

JPMorgan's Bold Move: Closing Trump's Accounts Amid Political Turmoil

 Global
3
NASA's Ambitious Lunar Target: Artemis II and Starliner Woes

NASA's Ambitious Lunar Target: Artemis II and Starliner Woes

 Global
4
Major Developments in Health: High Altitudes, Drug Approvals, and Regulatory Changes Shake Sector

Major Developments in Health: High Altitudes, Drug Approvals, and Regulatory...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026