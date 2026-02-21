Left Menu

Chidambaram Criticizes Trump Over 'Weaponisation of Tariffs'

Congress leader P Chidambaram accuses US President Trump of 'weaponising tariffs' after the US Supreme Court rejected Trump's reciprocal tariffs. Chidambaram urges condemnation of Trump's new tariff measures and questions India's trade deal claims, citing potential harm to India's exports.

New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2026 23:40 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 23:40 IST
  • India

P Chidambaram, a prominent Congress leader, has openly criticized US President Donald Trump, alleging the 'weaponisation of tariffs' amid ongoing trade tensions.

Chidambaram's remarks came after Trump's proposed tariffs faced rejection by the Supreme Court, prompting Trump to re-impose tariffs.

The Congress leader underscores the negative consequences of these tariffs on India's exports, urging global condemnation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

