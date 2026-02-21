Chidambaram Criticizes Trump Over 'Weaponisation of Tariffs'

P Chidambaram, a prominent Congress leader, has openly criticized US President Donald Trump, alleging the 'weaponisation of tariffs' amid ongoing trade tensions.

Chidambaram's remarks came after Trump's proposed tariffs faced rejection by the Supreme Court, prompting Trump to re-impose tariffs.

The Congress leader underscores the negative consequences of these tariffs on India's exports, urging global condemnation.

(With inputs from agencies.)