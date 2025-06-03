Czechs to extend Gripen fighter jets lease until 2035
The Czech Defence Ministry accepted a Swedish proposal for an extension of JAS-39 Gripen fighter jet lease by eight years until 2035 when the NATO country expects to complete a switch to F-35 planes, the ministry said on Tuesday.
The Czechs want to lease 12 Gripens, instead of the current 14, for 6.012 billion Swedish crowns ($628.04 million), the ministry said.
($1 = 9.5727 Swedish crowns)
