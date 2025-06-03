Tesla's Model 3, Model Y make list of China's campaign to boost rural EV sales

Tesla's Model 3 and Model Y vehicles entered the list of 124 electric vehicle and hybrid models in a Chinese government-backed campaign to promote sales in rural areas, the industry ministry statement on Tuesday.

BYD's best-selling cars that made the list of 99 such cars last year largely remain, while Tesla models, absent in the annual campaign held at least since 2020, made their debut this year.

