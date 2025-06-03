Tesla's Model 3, Model Y make list of China's campaign to boost rural EV sales
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 03-06-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 15:03 IST
- Country:
- China
Tesla's Model 3 and Model Y vehicles entered the list of 124 electric vehicle and hybrid models in a Chinese government-backed campaign to promote sales in rural areas, the industry ministry statement on Tuesday.
BYD's best-selling cars that made the list of 99 such cars last year largely remain, while Tesla models, absent in the annual campaign held at least since 2020, made their debut this year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kraken to Tokenize Tech Giants: Apple, Tesla, and Nvidia Go Digital
SA Resubmits Revised Trade Proposal to US: Seeks LNG, AGOA Renewal & Tesla Investment
Tesla Loses Ground in Europe Amidst EV Surge
Tesla's European Sales Nosedive Amid Controversy and Competition
Tesla Faces Slump in European Market as EV Sales Rise