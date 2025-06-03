Left Menu

Eurozone Inflation Eases, Paving Way for ECB Rate Cuts

Inflation in the eurozone dropped to 1.9% in May, prompting the ECB to consider rate cuts despite trade tensions with the US. Falling energy prices contributed to this decline, allowing the ECB to focus on the impact of US tariffs on European goods. Analysts predict further cuts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Frankfurt | Updated: 03-06-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 18:23 IST
Eurozone Inflation Eases, Paving Way for ECB Rate Cuts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

Inflation in the eurozone fell to 1.9% in May from 2.2% in April, opening the door for possible rate cuts by the European Central Bank (ECB). This development comes amid escalating trade tensions caused by US President Donald Trump imposing tariffs on European goods.

Lower energy prices were instrumental in bringing inflation below the ECB's target for the first time since September. With inflation appearing manageable after its previous surge, the ECB can now concentrate on the potential economic slowdown driven by new US import taxes on EU products.

The ECB's upcoming decision under President Christine Lagarde is anticipated to include a rate cut. Analysts predict a reduction of a quarter percentage point and suggest additional cuts could occur in future meetings. Meanwhile, Trump's tariff policies continue to cast a shadow over the eurozone's economic growth projections, now revised downward by the EU.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025