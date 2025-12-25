India-US: Launching Satellites, Reducing Tariffs, and Expanding AI Frontiers
India and the US are enhancing their partnership through trade discussions and successful space ventures. Both countries marked a milestone with the launch of a US satellite by ISRO. The collaboration extends to future AI initiatives, with India set to host a significant AI summit.
India is intensifying its collaboration with the United States to establish a beneficial trade arrangement, according to Vinay Mohan Kwatra, India's Ambassador to the US.
Kwatra highlighted the successful launch of an American communication satellite by ISRO, marking a milestone in US-India bilateral space cooperation, and outlined plans for 2025, a 'pioneering year' in civil space engagement.
Both nations are also focusing on enhancing AI collaboration, with India hosting its first AI Impact Summit in February, underscoring the strategic importance of technology in bilateral relations.
