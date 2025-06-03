Zydus Lifesciences Ventures into Global Biologics Market with Agenus Stake Acquisition

Zydus Lifesciences has taken a significant step into the global biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) space by acquiring a 5.9% stake in Agenus Inc., a U.S.-based company, for approximately $16 million.

The acquisition, facilitated through Zynext Ventures USA LLC, grants Gujarat-based Zydus access to Agenus's manufacturing facilities in California, placing the company in a strong position within the fast-growing global biologics market.

In addition, Zydus has secured exclusive commercial rights for India and Sri Lanka to Agenus's investigational immuno-oncology therapies, which have shown promising results in advanced trials involving over 1,200 patients.