Zydus Lifesciences Ventures into Global Biologics Market with Agenus Stake Acquisition

Zydus Lifesciences has acquired a 5.9% stake in U.S.-based Agenus Inc for $16 million, marking its entry into the global biologics CDMO sector. This deal provides Zydus access to Agenus's California biologics facilities, enhancing its capabilities and market presence. Zydus also secured rights to Agenus's cancer therapies in India and Sri Lanka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 19:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Zydus Lifesciences has taken a significant step into the global biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) space by acquiring a 5.9% stake in Agenus Inc., a U.S.-based company, for approximately $16 million.

The acquisition, facilitated through Zynext Ventures USA LLC, grants Gujarat-based Zydus access to Agenus's manufacturing facilities in California, placing the company in a strong position within the fast-growing global biologics market.

In addition, Zydus has secured exclusive commercial rights for India and Sri Lanka to Agenus's investigational immuno-oncology therapies, which have shown promising results in advanced trials involving over 1,200 patients.

