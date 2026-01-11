Dubai's World Sports Summit: Pioneering Global Sports Innovation

Dubai, UAE recently hosted the prestigious World Sports Summit, signaling its ambition to shape the global sports landscape. The summit happened at Madinat Jumeirah on December 29-30, gathering over 1,500 sports leaders and decision-makers from approximately 50 countries, all under the theme 'Uniting the World Through Sport.'

Key discussions concentrated on sports investment, digital transformation, governance, and community empowerment. Significant focus was also placed on harnessing sports as a tool for sustainable development. The summit underscored the importance of aligning on artificial intelligence and technology in sports, strengthening cross-border investment partnerships, and launching initiatives for creativity and sustainability.

This initiative, aligned with the Dubai Sports Sector Strategic Plan 2033 and launched annually from 2025, aims to influence international sports policy-making. The inaugural edition featured the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Sports Award, highlighting the UAE's role in fostering innovation, investment, and infrastructure in global sports.