Left Menu

Dubai's World Sports Summit: Pioneering Global Sports Innovation

The World Sports Summit in Dubai marked the UAE's commitment to influence global sports strategy. Attracting over 1,500 leaders, key discussions included AI, governance, and sustainable development, positioning Dubai as an innovation nucleus. Strategic partnerships were also formed to bolster investment and infrastructure in the sports sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-01-2026 21:32 IST | Created: 11-01-2026 21:32 IST
Dubai's World Sports Summit: Pioneering Global Sports Innovation
Representative Image (File Photo/X@UAEembassyIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Dubai, UAE recently hosted the prestigious World Sports Summit, signaling its ambition to shape the global sports landscape. The summit happened at Madinat Jumeirah on December 29-30, gathering over 1,500 sports leaders and decision-makers from approximately 50 countries, all under the theme 'Uniting the World Through Sport.'

Key discussions concentrated on sports investment, digital transformation, governance, and community empowerment. Significant focus was also placed on harnessing sports as a tool for sustainable development. The summit underscored the importance of aligning on artificial intelligence and technology in sports, strengthening cross-border investment partnerships, and launching initiatives for creativity and sustainability.

This initiative, aligned with the Dubai Sports Sector Strategic Plan 2033 and launched annually from 2025, aims to influence international sports policy-making. The inaugural edition featured the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Sports Award, highlighting the UAE's role in fostering innovation, investment, and infrastructure in global sports.

TRENDING

1
Kohli Misses Century as India Clinches Victory Over New Zealand

Kohli Misses Century as India Clinches Victory Over New Zealand

 Global
2
Turmoil in Iran: Rising Deaths Amid Ongoing Protests

Turmoil in Iran: Rising Deaths Amid Ongoing Protests

 United Arab Emirates
3
Vibrant Gujarat Conference Unveils Future-Ready Fisheries and Economy Growth

Vibrant Gujarat Conference Unveils Future-Ready Fisheries and Economy Growth

 India
4
Arctic Freeze: Travel Chaos as Extreme Chill Grips Northern Europe

Arctic Freeze: Travel Chaos as Extreme Chill Grips Northern Europe

 Finland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026