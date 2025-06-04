Beta Technologies Makes Aviation History with Electric Aircraft Landing in NYC

Beta Technologies has made history by successfully landing an all-electric aircraft at an airport in the New York-New Jersey region, a first for any U.S. company. The aircraft completed a 45-minute flight to John F. Kennedy International Airport carrying a pilot and four passengers.

This marks a significant advancement for transportation companies, including airlines, as they work towards developing services using electric battery-powered aircraft capable of vertical takeoff and landing. These innovations aim to offer short city trips that effectively bypass traditional traffic.

In a stride towards this goal, the Federal Aviation Administration introduced comprehensive training and certification for air taxi pilots in October. Meanwhile, Beta Technologies secured $318 million in equity capital in the same month, bringing its total fundraising to over $1 billion for the production and commercialization of its electric aircraft.