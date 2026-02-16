Left Menu

Kejriwal's Final Call on 'Faansi Ghar' Controversy

The Delhi Assembly's Privileges Committee has summoned AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal and other leaders to appear on March 6 regarding the 'Faansi Ghar' issue. The Committee aims to address claims surrounding the British-era gallows, now a memorial. The leaders have previously submitted written responses and requested further extensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2026 20:50 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 20:50 IST
Kejriwal's Final Call on 'Faansi Ghar' Controversy
Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Assembly has extended a 'final opportunity' to AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, summoning him before its Privileges Committee on March 6 concerning the contentious 'Faansi Ghar' issue. This gallows, now a commemorative site, has sparked debate, with calls for accountability and clarity from past leaders, including AAP's Manish Sisodia and Rakhi Birla.

The controversy stems from Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta's concerns over the gallows' authenticity, which he claims was merely a 'tiffin room' during British rule. The Privileges Committee, under BJP MLA Pradyumn Singh Rajput, is actively pursuing a thorough inquiry, ensuring adherence to transparency and institutional integrity.

Kejriwal and his peers have submitted written statements and requested more time. However, given the urgency and importance of the matter, the Committee finalized the March 6 date, emphasizing the necessity for cooperation to resolve this historical and political debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Military Boosts Presence in Nigeria Amid Rising Insurgent Threat

U.S. Military Boosts Presence in Nigeria Amid Rising Insurgent Threat

 Global
2
Tragic Blaze in Illegal Firecracker Factory Claims Seven Lives in Rajasthan

Tragic Blaze in Illegal Firecracker Factory Claims Seven Lives in Rajasthan

 India
3
Strengthening Ties: US-India Defence Partnership on the Rise

Strengthening Ties: US-India Defence Partnership on the Rise

 India
4
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Defies Governor, Passes Key Real Estate and Municipal Bills

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Defies Governor, Passes Key Real Estate and Munici...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems could soon execute administrative authority

Gender and national context influence willingness to delegate to AI

AI may be efficient, but public still prefers humans in scarce resource decisions

How digital transformation across supply chains drives carbon reduction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026