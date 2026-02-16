Kejriwal's Final Call on 'Faansi Ghar' Controversy

The Delhi Assembly has extended a 'final opportunity' to AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, summoning him before its Privileges Committee on March 6 concerning the contentious 'Faansi Ghar' issue. This gallows, now a commemorative site, has sparked debate, with calls for accountability and clarity from past leaders, including AAP's Manish Sisodia and Rakhi Birla.

The controversy stems from Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta's concerns over the gallows' authenticity, which he claims was merely a 'tiffin room' during British rule. The Privileges Committee, under BJP MLA Pradyumn Singh Rajput, is actively pursuing a thorough inquiry, ensuring adherence to transparency and institutional integrity.

Kejriwal and his peers have submitted written statements and requested more time. However, given the urgency and importance of the matter, the Committee finalized the March 6 date, emphasizing the necessity for cooperation to resolve this historical and political debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)