$75.7M Cross-Border Plan to Protect Ubangi River and Boost Resilience

The Central African Republic (CAR) and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) are set to launch a landmark environmental cooperation initiative aimed at safeguarding the Ubangi River Basin—one of Africa’s most ecologically vital and economically significant waterways. The project, approved by the Global Environment Facility (GEF) Council on Monday, brings together $8.7 million in GEF funding and an additional $67 million in co-financing to address climate threats, protect biodiversity, and support millions of people who depend on the river for their livelihoods.

The “Regional Program for Integrated Water Resources Management in the Transboundary Basin of the Ubangi River between the CAR and the DRC” is being implemented by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and the African Development Bank (AfDB), in collaboration with regional and national institutions including the International Commission of the Congo-Ubangi-Sangha (CICOS), the CAR’s Ministry of Development of Energy and Water Resources, and the DRC’s Ministry of Rural Development.

A Basin Under Threat

Flowing over 2,270 kilometers through the CAR, DRC, and Republic of Congo, the Ubangi River is the largest right-bank tributary of the Congo River. The basin forms a key part of the Congo River system—the world’s second-largest river basin and home to more than 1,000 fish species, 10,000 plant species, and 2,500 animal species. Among these are many threatened or endemic species, including two-thirds of all primates on the African continent.

Yet this globally important ecosystem faces escalating pressures. Human activity—deforestation, agriculture expansion, land degradation, and mining—has led to the loss of biodiversity and the destruction of sensitive habitats. Simultaneously, climate change has intensified extreme weather patterns, causing prolonged droughts, severe floods, and a decline in the river’s flow by as much as 18% over the past three decades.

These changes have had dire social and economic consequences: increased sedimentation has made navigation and trade more difficult, isolated communities, reduced fish stocks, and triggered population displacement due to flooding.

A Regional Response to a Shared Crisis

Speaking at the project’s launch, CAR’s Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development Thierry Kamach stressed the urgency of action. “The degradation of natural resources is undeniable. This transformative project will build resilience and enhance cooperation for a more sustainable future.”

The project’s scope includes improving bilateral cooperation between the CAR and DRC through the creation of shared water management systems, including a joint observatory for monitoring hydrological changes and coordinating emergency response to water-related crises. Data sharing protocols and forecasting tools will be developed to improve early warning systems and long-term planning.

“This initiative is vital as it brings together the communities and institutions of two countries to conserve one of Africa’s most ecologically and economically important river basins,” said IUCN Director General Grethel Aguilar.

Aguilar noted that IUCN will lead on mobilizing forest and environmental actors to implement nature-based solutions at multiple levels. This includes promoting agroforestry, sustainable land use, and restoration of degraded ecosystems—actions that benefit both biodiversity and the 25 million people living in the basin.

Empowering Communities and Elevating Women

Crucially, the project adopts a “whole-of-society” approach, engaging a broad range of stakeholders. Local authorities, small businesses, youth groups, and especially women will be involved in shaping water management policies and environmental practices.

“The Bank welcomes this GEF-supported initiative to strengthen cooperation in the Ubangi basin, enhance local resilience, and promote women’s leadership,” said Anthony Nyong, Director of the Climate Change and Green Growth Department at the African Development Bank. “Its nature-based, people-centred approach aligns with our High 5s and offers a model for basin-wide collaboration in Africa.”

The project also aligns with the African Union’s Agenda 2063 and the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, particularly goals related to clean water and sanitation, climate action, and life on land.

Complementing Infrastructure with Sustainability

The initiative complements an existing infrastructure-focused project known as the “Regional Support Programme for the Development of Cross-border Water Infrastructure and Resources between CAR and DRC – PREDIRE,” led by the African Development Bank. While PREDIRE centers on physical infrastructure like water transport and agriculture networks, the GEF-funded initiative integrates climate resilience, biodiversity, and participatory governance into these development strategies.

GEF CEO Carlos Manuel Rodríguez underscored the strategic importance of this investment: “By funding this crucial effort, the GEF also contributes to maintaining the ecosystem functions of this gigantic forest system in supporting the stability of the regional and global hydrological cycle.”

A Model for the Future

The Ubangi River project is expected to serve as a model for integrated transboundary river basin management in Africa. With climate challenges increasingly transcending national borders, cooperation at the basin level is essential for long-term stability and sustainability.

By linking environmental protection with social and economic development, and anchoring it in inclusive governance, this initiative reflects a holistic strategy for sustainable development in fragile and climate-vulnerable regions.

As the CAR and DRC move forward together on this groundbreaking initiative, the eyes of the international community will be on the Ubangi River—an emblem of shared resources, shared responsibility, and the promise of cooperative action in the face of global environmental change.