European Markets Edge Higher Amid Airbus Surge and Trade Tensions

European shares slightly rose as Airbus shares gained following news of potential large orders from China. However, cautious sentiment prevailed ahead of looming U.S. tariff deadlines and economic data releases. The impact of these might inform future financial actions by the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 12:50 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 12:50 IST
European shares experienced a modest rise on Wednesday, buoyed by gains in Airbus shares. This was amid cautious trading as deadlines for U.S. trading partners to present new trade offers approached, coinciding with the activation of fresh tariffs on metal imports.

Airbus SE shares jumped 3.4% following a report by Bloomberg News, which suggested potential massive aircraft orders from Chinese airlines might occur as early as next month. The broader European STOXX 600 index increased by 0.3%, spurred in part by President Donald Trump's decision to hold off on broad tariffs and finalize a trade deal with the UK.

The day's trading climate was also influenced by the upcoming European Central Bank policy meeting and a critical U.S. jobs report release. These events are expected to provide greater clarity on prospective monetary actions by key financial institutions. Meanwhile, most European sectors saw gains, led by strength in the mining and technology industries.

