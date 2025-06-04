European Markets Edge Higher Amid Airbus Surge and Trade Tensions

European shares experienced a modest rise on Wednesday, buoyed by gains in Airbus shares. This was amid cautious trading as deadlines for U.S. trading partners to present new trade offers approached, coinciding with the activation of fresh tariffs on metal imports.

Airbus SE shares jumped 3.4% following a report by Bloomberg News, which suggested potential massive aircraft orders from Chinese airlines might occur as early as next month. The broader European STOXX 600 index increased by 0.3%, spurred in part by President Donald Trump's decision to hold off on broad tariffs and finalize a trade deal with the UK.

The day's trading climate was also influenced by the upcoming European Central Bank policy meeting and a critical U.S. jobs report release. These events are expected to provide greater clarity on prospective monetary actions by key financial institutions. Meanwhile, most European sectors saw gains, led by strength in the mining and technology industries.